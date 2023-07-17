New Mercyhealth Hospital in Crystal Lake draws in over 1,500 people during open house

Mercyhealth Hospital and Physician Clinic in Crystal Lake opened its doors to the public for the first time this weekend.

An open house on Saturday drew over 1,500 visitors to take self-guided tours of the $105 million building, enjoy live music and browse information booths.

Attendees toured the facility, emergency response vehicles and the Occupational Health and Wellness Mobile Health Clinic. The REACT helicopter stopped by in the morning on the helipad next to the hospital. Visitors watched as it took off to another location around 11 a.m.

Visitors also got to look at the various equipment that the MD-1 emergency vehicle carries, including a CPR machine and ultrasound equipment. The emergency vehicle allows doctors to treat patients immediately at the scene and is free of charge, Dr. Jennifer Gibson Chambers said.

“It’s been a great turnout, and it’s great to share the philosophy of care that we have to people,” Gibson Chambers said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 A family checks out the entry during a public open house for the new Mercyhealth hospital in Crystal Lake on Saturday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Mercynaries, a band is made up up Mercyhealth employees, performed classic rock songs for attendees outside under a tent.

The hospital hiring process is about 95% complete, said Therese Michels, Mercyhealth media relations specialist. About 150 new employees have been hired.

Chief People Officer Alen Brcic said that future hiring events will happen at the hospital. He said the whole Mercyhealth system supports over 200 students in their internal certified nursing assistant school.

“We aim to get people started in their career,” Brcic said. “We help them achieve to their fullest potential.”

Visitors were excited to see a hospital that will be closer to them. Cary resident Rick Flores said the facility is “amazing.” He is a veteran that usually has to drive out to McHenry for health care services.

“I don’t know if you had an X-ray done recently, but it’s always in a closet,” Flores said. “This had a huge bay and was bright and clean.”

At every step of the way, Mercyhealth employees were staffed at their future job stations. Jennifer Becker, lab supervisor, eagerly explained what services will be available at the new facility.

“It’s great to see our hard work pay off,” Becker said.

The hospital officially opens Monday, July 24.