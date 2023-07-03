Where to see fireworks, parades in McHenry County

As the Fourth of July approaches, numerous festivities and events are being planned to commemorate the holiday.

Here is what’s going on in McHenry County for Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4:

Woodstock Annual Fourth of July Firework Display: Woodstock’s annual fireworks show will be at Emricson Park (900 W South St.) on Tuesday, July 4, starting at dusk. Walk-ins can enter through South Street and Jackson Street entrances.

Admission is free. However, donations will be collected to help cover the cost of the fireworks. Concessionaires will offer snacks and beverages for sale. Parking in the park will be available using the South Street entrance. There is a $10 fee to park.

Lakemoor Fourth of July Celebration: The Village of Lakemoor’s parade will be on Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. starting at Village Hall (28581 IL-120 East) and ending at Morrison Park (233 Rand Road).

A fireworks show will begin at dusk over the lake. Entry is free.

Spring Grove Fourth of July Celebration: Spring Grove’s Fourth of July Celebration will offer live music, food trucks and cold beverages on July 3 and July 4. Monday’s event will be in Horse Fair Park (8105 Blivin St.).

Entry is free. However, parking is $15 per vehicle and opens at 3 p.m. Food trucks will be posted in Horse Fair Park beginning at 4 p.m.

A parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4, on Main Street starting at noon with food and beverages available during the parade.

Fireworks will be at Thelen Park (8400 Winn Road), starting at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Entry is free.

Date Night Scavenger Hunt For Couples: Bring your partner out for a summer scavenger hunt with Johnsburg Public Library (3000 North Johnsburg Road) being the recommended scavenger hunt starting point.

Wonder Lake pontoon rides: From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, Wonder Lake will offer free pontoon boat rides to enjoy a guided tour of Wonder Lake from the water. Boats will launch from Wonder Lake Marina (4019 E Lakeshore Drive).