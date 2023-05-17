One dead following lunchtime shooting at Fox Lake restaurant

One brother is dead and another is hospitalized with critical injuries following a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Fox Lake restaurant they once owned together, police said.

Fox Lake Police officers were dispatched to the Dockers restaurant, 33 West Grand Ave., at about 1:05 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

Fox Lake Chief of Police Jimmy Lee said officers found 63-year-old Marciano Martinez dead outside the restaurant from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His brother, Mario Martinez-Benitez, 56, was was also found outside the restaurant and was taken to the hospital, according to a release Tuesday evening from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Martinez-Benitez was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries where he was in the intensive care unit on Tuesday evening, Lee said.

According to police, a preliminary investigation determined the two brothers were previous co-owners of the restaurant. The older brother, Martinez, traveled to the restaurant to confront him about an ongoing feud, according to police.

The argument began in the kitchen, where the older brother showed a firearm and shot the younger brother, according to police. Martinez-Benitez was able to flee the restaurant, but the older man followed and continued shooting, striking the younger man multiple times. He then collapsed, police said.

Before police arrived, Marciano Martinez then fatally shot himself, according to police.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting Fox Lake Police with evidence technician duties and Fox Lake Police detectives are leading the continuing investigation.