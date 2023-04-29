Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs students named ‘Good Citizens’ by DAR chapter

Hampshire, Huntley, Jacobs and Cary-Grove high school students were recognized last month by the Fox River Valley chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution at its annual Student Award Reception.

Hampshire High School student Genevieve Bangert, Huntley High School student Lyndsey Bajgrowicz and Jacobs High School student Sarah Jano were named the 2023 Fox River Valley Class of DAR Good Citizens, according to a news release.

Bangert also was awarded an additional scholarship for her essay on “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving it.”

The DAR Good Citizen award recognizes high school seniors who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities to an outstanding degree.

The Fox River Valley Chapter sponsors Hampshire, Huntley and Jacobs high schools. Each school chooses its winner, and then the student is invited to participate in an additional essay scholarship from the chapter.

Each student was awarded a certificate, a pin and a monetary award.

The chapter also recognized Cary-Grove High School junior Brady Seaburg, who won its Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest. Seaburg also was named the state winner of the contest.