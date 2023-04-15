April 15, 2023
True Value Manufacturing upgrades Cary facility

New technology supports launch of the company’s new ultra-premium paint line

True Value unveiled new, modern upgrades to its True Value Manufacturing facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in March, attended by Cary Mayor Mark Kownick and True Value executives.

The launch of the new paint-filling and packaging line will significantly increase the plant’s ability to fill latex architectural paints up to 90 gallons per minute, according to a news release from True Value.

The new technology supports the upcoming launch of the company’s ultra-premium paint line, EasyCare Limitless, the company said.

Located in Cary since 1976, True Value operates one of the largest state-of-the-art facilities in North America, with more than 600,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The facility produces a range of products, including oil and latex paints, stains, cleaning chemicals, aerosols and paint applicators.