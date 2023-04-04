Election 2023: Ballots to begin being counted soon in McHenry County municipal races

Polls are now closed in McHenry County, with early results for Tuesday’s elections expected to start rolling in soon for more than four dozen municipal races.

All results from Tuesday will be unofficial and preliminary until April 25 when results are certified. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day have two weeks to arrive and still be counted.

Of the 58 municipal races in McHenry County, 14 are competitive, McHenry County Clerk’s Office election data shows.

[ Here are the live results for McHenry County races ]

Woodstock, with the most competitive City Council race in this year’s slate, has nine candidates competing for three spots. One incumbent is running in the group.

McHenry has seven total City Council candidates across the four wards up this election, while Crystal Lake has five candidates vying for three spots. McHenry has three incumbents running and Crystal Lake has two.

Crystal Lake’s mayoral race has just one candidate, incumbent Mayor Haig Haleblian, who is running as a write-in.

While election results won’t be in for him or any of the other 12 write-in candidates on Tuesday evening, none of them are running in competitive races. This means they will each need just one vote to secure a seat in their respective elections, McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said last week.

Vote totals for write-in candidates will be available in the week or so following the election, Tirio said.

Johnsburg has six candidates running for three four-year seats and two for one two-year spot, while Algonquin has five candidates vying for three seats. Trout Valley has six candidates for three seats.

Cary, McCullom Lake, Richmond and Holiday Hills all have four candidates and three seats.

Four referendums were also on Tuesday’s ballot. Bull Valley and Lakemoor each asked to b become home-rule villages, while Harvard will see how residents feel about a 1% sales tax.

Algonquin Township also sought permission to create a refuse collection, disposal and recycling program on behalf of its residents in unincorporated areas.