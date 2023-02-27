Upcoming Fellowship Housing gala aims to empower single moms

Fellowship Housing, a nonprofit serving McHenry County that seeks to empower single moms, will host a gala Saturday in Schaumburg aimed at raising money for its mission.

The gala, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chicago Marriott in Schaumburg, will feature dinner, live music, a live silent auction and a wine pull. Attendees will hear the vision of Fellowship Housing and stories of the moms it has aided in their journey toward independence, according to a news release.

The organization offers two years of safe and affordable transitional housing to moms and their children, including financial training, accountability and a focused path from financial crisis to long-term stability. Through the two-year pathway to independence, the moms within the program on average increase their income by $8,800, raise their credit score by 81 points, decrease debt by $20,250 and increase savings by $9,540, while 88% move into independent housing of their choice upon graduating, according to the release.

Attendees and those unable to join in person also can bid on items in the online auction. Items will be announced on the Fellowship Housing website and social media sites.

For information, go to fhcmoms.org.