Breaking Bread hosts fundraiser for On Angels’ Wings Pet Rescue and Resale Store

Breaking Bread Catering & Deli has announced its Give Back to the Community Program, during which it will accept donations for On Angels’ Wings Pet Rescue and Resale Store in Crystal Lake.

Breaking Bread’s Brown Bag Program was so successful during the COVID-19 shutdown that it is now expanding to assist other community organizations, the company said in a news release. The original Brown Bag Program provided more than 4,000 brown bag lunches to hospital workers, nurses and medical professionals, firefighters, postal workers and assisted living associates.

Items to support the pet shelter or new or pre-owned goods to be sold in the resale store can be dropped off during the month of February at Breaking Bread Catering & Deli, 638 Northwest Highway in Cary, or 230 W. Virginia St., Suite 250, in Crystal Lake during restaurant hours.

The restaurants are open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Go to OnAngelsWings.org for a complete wish list. Apparel, shoes, accessories, home decor and small, quality furniture items will be accepted. No books, CDs, computers, toys or mattresses will be taken.

Donations also can be made online at Breakingbreadrestaurants.com. All proceeds and items will be donated to On Angels’ Wings. Questions can be directed to Teri or Chris Plazak by calling 847-516-2223.

Quarterly, Breaking Bread will select a charitable organization to support. If a charity would like to be considered, email food@breakingbreadrestaurants.com.