Land Conservancy of McHenry County to host contest for amateur photographers

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County has announced its 2023 Amateur Photo Contest, which is held in conjunction with its annual Art of the Land fundraiser in November.

For $10, photographers can enter the contest and have a chance to have their photos included in a public show and possibly win a cash award. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in the amounts of $100, $75 and $50, with honorable mentions receiving $25.

Photographers will be assigned to take pictures of one of the Land Conservancy’s public or privately owned conservation easements or Conservation@Home properties throughout McHenry County. Entrants have from now until early October to visit the site and photograph its plants, animals, insects or inspiring scenic views.

Selected images will be shown during the 2023 Art of the Land art show and fundraiser. Photos will also be posted at conservemc.org and may be used in publications and social media to highlight the beauty of the land in McHenry County.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Entrants do not need to be a McHenry County resident to compete.

Contest rules state that an amateur photographer is someone who earns less than $2,000 annually from photographic work. For full contest rules and applications, go to conservemc.org/photo-contest.