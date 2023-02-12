Environmental Defenders of McHenry County to hold annual dinner March 5

The online auction for the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County’s annual dinner and meeting goes live Monday.

The dinner itself will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Hickory Hall in Crystal Lake and will feature keynote speaker John H. Giordanengo, author of “Ecosystems as Models for Restoring Our Economies.”

Tickets are $50 for members of the organization and $60 for nonmembers. The cost covers the dinner and dessert; there will be a cash bar.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to funding the group’s summer environmental intern positions.

In addition, there will be an online silent auction leading up to the event, as well as bag and 50/50 raffles the night of the event. A limited number of items will be available to bid on starting Monday, and more will be listed starting Feb. 18.

All bidding will close at 8 p.m. March 5. The link for the online auction is charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/2023-environmental-defenders-auction-35929.

Tickets to the event can be bought at https://mcdef.org/event/2023-annual-dinner-and-meeting. Those interested in sponsoring a table at the event can email Carolyn at defendersdirector@gmail.com or call 815-338-0393 for information.