McHenry County Conservation District summer camp registration begins Friday

Registration for McHenry County Conservation District summer camps opens for county residents starting Friday and non-residents on Feb. 20.

Camps are offered at various points in June, July and August and include:

Eco-Explorer for ages 8 to 11: Campers can canoe the Nippersink Creek and hike Glacial Park’s trails, exploring prairie, woodland and wetland.

Hunter Safety for ages 9 to 17: Aspiring young hunters can learn about hunter responsibility, ethics, firearms ammunition, and state regulations.

Nature and Art for ages 8 to 9: Artistic adventurers can sample a variety of creative arts and explore nature.

Outdoor Adventure for ages 8 to 11: This camp offers fishing, canoeing, campfires, outdoor challenges, hiking and camp crafts.

Police Camp for ages 10 to 15: Campers work alongside Conservation District police officers to learn basic policing.

STEEM Camp for ages 10 to 12: Campers can explore STEEM (Science, Technology, Environment, Engineering and Math) topics, using the natural environment as the organizing theme.

Time Travelers Camp for ages 10 to 12: Campers can experience early Native American life through French exploration, pioneer and farm life.

Wild Things Camp for ages 12 to 15: This camp features an overnight campout, as well as biking, hiking, and kayaking.

Young Explorers for ages 6 to 7: Younger children can enjoy a half-day summer camp with the district, including games, hikes and other activities.

Go to MCCD.me/CampRegistration to register. Financial assistance is available through McHenry County Conservation Foundation. Visit MCCD.me/SummerCamps for an application form.