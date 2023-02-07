February 07, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsOnline NewspaperElectionNewsletterObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

McHenry County Conservation District summer camp registration begins Friday

By Shaw Local News Network
Children participate in the Outdoor Adventure Camp offered by the McHenry County Conservation District.

Children participate in the Outdoor Adventure Camp offered by the McHenry County Conservation District. (Provided by McHenry County Conservation District)

Registration for McHenry County Conservation District summer camps opens for county residents starting Friday and non-residents on Feb. 20.

Camps are offered at various points in June, July and August and include:

  • Eco-Explorer for ages 8 to 11: Campers can canoe the Nippersink Creek and hike Glacial Park’s trails, exploring prairie, woodland and wetland.
  • Hunter Safety for ages 9 to 17: Aspiring young hunters can learn about hunter responsibility, ethics, firearms ammunition, and state regulations.
  • Nature and Art for ages 8 to 9: Artistic adventurers can sample a variety of creative arts and explore nature.
  • Outdoor Adventure for ages 8 to 11: This camp offers fishing, canoeing, campfires, outdoor challenges, hiking and camp crafts.
  • Police Camp for ages 10 to 15: Campers work alongside Conservation District police officers to learn basic policing.
  • STEEM Camp for ages 10 to 12: Campers can explore STEEM (Science, Technology, Environment, Engineering and Math) topics, using the natural environment as the organizing theme.
  • Time Travelers Camp for ages 10 to 12: Campers can experience early Native American life through French exploration, pioneer and farm life.
  • Wild Things Camp for ages 12 to 15: This camp features an overnight campout, as well as biking, hiking, and kayaking.
  • Young Explorers for ages 6 to 7: Younger children can enjoy a half-day summer camp with the district, including games, hikes and other activities.

Go to MCCD.me/CampRegistration to register. Financial assistance is available through McHenry County Conservation Foundation. Visit MCCD.me/SummerCamps for an application form.