Women’s scholarship program at McHenry County College reaches membership goal

The Education to Empowerment women’s scholarship and mentoring program at McHenry County College has reached its goal of 100 members.

The scholarship provides $10,000 in funding for each student that can be applied toward tuition, books and fees for a recipient’s final year at McHenry County College and first year at an accredited four-year institution, according to a news release.

Each E2E member donates $1,000 a year to fund the scholarships.

Its 100th member, the college noted in a news release, was a scholarship recipient in 2014. To date, the program has awarded $520,000 in scholarships to 57 students.

“We’re extremely proud of the growth this program has experienced and all the women we’ve been able to help so far,” Jessica Rizza, development coordinator for the Friends of MCC Foundation, said in a news release. “E2E is so meaningful because it’s not just about a donation, it’s about developing relationships. The more members we have, the more women in our community we’re able to support as they take important next steps in their lives.”

For more information about the program, go to mchenry.edu/empower.