Environmental Defenders of McHenry County hires new executive director

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County has named Carolyn Bendel as its new executive director.

Bendel is a former art consultant and project manager for a firm in Gurnee that provides artwork to hospitals and other health care clinics nationally, according to a news release. She also has worked as public art program manager at the Denver International Airport, on several projects with the Chicago Park District and as an art educator.

She grew up in Barrington and now lives in Crystal Lake.