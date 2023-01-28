Community Foundation for McHenry County awards more than $600K total to 39 nonprofits

The Community Foundation for McHenry County announced that it has awarded $629,943 to 39 local nonprofits that serve McHenry County.
A majority of the mission grants will be used to cover operational expenses, which allow nonprofits – Habitat for Humanity and Nathaniel’s Hope Buddy Break, which offers free respite care to families with children with disabilities – to fulfill their missions.
The mission grant recipients include:
- New Directions Addiction Recovery Services – $25,000
- Home of the Sparrow – $22,000
- CASA of McHenry County – $22,000
- The Break Teen Center – $21,000
- Consumer Credit Counseling – $20,000
- NAMI of McHenry County – $20,000
- McHenry County Adult Program – $20,000
- The AARRK Gardens – $20,000
- Environmental Defenders of McHenry County – $20,000
- Senior Services Associates Inc. – $20,000
- Turning Point Inc. – $20,000
- Elderwerks Educational Services – $20,000
- NISRA Foundation – $20,000
- Richmond Township Senior Transportation – $20,000
- Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County – $20,000
- Main Stay Therapeutic Farm – $20,000
- McHenry County Conservation Foundation – $20,000
- Raue Center for the Arts – $20,000
- The Land Conservancy of McHenry County – $19,000
- Encore Music Academy – $19,000
- Options & Advocacy for McHenry County – $19,000
- Refuge for Women – $18,000
- McHenry County Historical Society – $18,000
- Northern Illinois Food Bank – $15,000
- Pioneer Center for Human Services – $15,000
- Rosecrance Foundation – $15,000
- Senior Care Volunteer Network – $15,000
- Your Children’s Bookshelf – $13,000
- Greater Family Health – $10,000
- First Church Crystal Lake Nathaniel’s Hope – $10,000
- Marengo Park District – $10,000
- Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley – $10,000
- Samaritan Counseling Center – $10,000
- Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois – $10,000
- Independence Health & Therapy – $10,000
- Not-for-Profit Resources – $10,000
- Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation – $7,500
- Shelter Inc. – $5,000
- Free Guitars for Future Stars – $1,443