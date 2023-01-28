January 28, 2023
McHenry County Local News

Community Foundation for McHenry County awards more than $600K total to 39 nonprofits

By Shaw Local News Network
The Community Foundation for McHenry County is located at 33 E. Woodstock St. in Crystal Lake. (Provided by Community Foundation for McHenry County)

The Community Foundation for McHenry County announced that it has awarded $629,943 to 39 local nonprofits that serve McHenry County.

A majority of the mission grants will be used to cover operational expenses, which allow nonprofits – Habitat for Humanity and Nathaniel’s Hope Buddy Break, which offers free respite care to families with children with disabilities – to fulfill their missions.

The mission grant recipients include:

  • New Directions Addiction Recovery Services – $25,000
  • Home of the Sparrow – $22,000
  • CASA of McHenry County – $22,000
  • The Break Teen Center – $21,000
  • Consumer Credit Counseling – $20,000
  • NAMI of McHenry County – $20,000
  • McHenry County Adult Program – $20,000
  • The AARRK Gardens – $20,000
  • Environmental Defenders of McHenry County – $20,000
  • Senior Services Associates Inc. – $20,000
  • Turning Point Inc. – $20,000
  • Elderwerks Educational Services – $20,000
  • NISRA Foundation – $20,000
  • Richmond Township Senior Transportation – $20,000
  • Child Advocacy Center of McHenry County – $20,000
  • Main Stay Therapeutic Farm – $20,000
  • McHenry County Conservation Foundation – $20,000
  • Raue Center for the Arts – $20,000
  • The Land Conservancy of McHenry County – $19,000
  • Encore Music Academy – $19,000
  • Options & Advocacy for McHenry County – $19,000
  • Refuge for Women – $18,000
  • McHenry County Historical Society – $18,000
  • Northern Illinois Food Bank – $15,000
  • Pioneer Center for Human Services – $15,000
  • Rosecrance Foundation – $15,000
  • Senior Care Volunteer Network – $15,000
  • Your Children’s Bookshelf – $13,000
  • Greater Family Health – $10,000
  • First Church Crystal Lake Nathaniel’s Hope – $10,000
  • Marengo Park District – $10,000
  • Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley – $10,000
  • Samaritan Counseling Center – $10,000
  • Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois – $10,000
  • Independence Health & Therapy – $10,000
  • Not-for-Profit Resources – $10,000
  • Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation – $7,500
  • Shelter Inc. – $5,000
  • Free Guitars for Future Stars – $1,443