St. Mary Catholic Church to sponsor Grafton Township Food Pantry fundraiser

St. Mary Catholic Church and Huntley’s Knights of Columbus Council 11666 are sponsoring a bags tournament and chili cook-off this February to benefit the Grafton Township Food Pantry.

The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Mission of Cor Jesu, 5615 Hamilton Road in Woodstock. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the .

The cost to participate in the tournament is $20 per two-person team. Participants in the bags tournament must be at least 14 years of age.

The early registration deadline is Feb. 1. Day-of registration will cost $30 per team.

Food and drinks will be available, and participating teams are asked to bring an item to donate to the food pantry.

To register and find more information, go to bit.ly/StMaryBags2023.