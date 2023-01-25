McHenry County seeking applicants to fill Regional Planning Commission vacancy

The McHenry County Board is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on its Regional Planning Commission.

The commission, consisting of nine voting members and a number of ex-officio advisors, is tasked with guiding the drafting of the McHenry County 2050 Comprehensive Plan, according to a news release.

Applicants must live in McHenry County and have a demonstrated interest in planning and policy-related issues. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The county’s application portal for boards and commissions can be found at bit.ly/McHenryCountyBoardCommittees. Applicants will be emailed a one-page supplemental form to complete upon submission.

The commission is in the process of reviewing the existing 2030 Comprehensive Plan, reviewing land use and population trends, identifying any problems with the 2030 plan and its 2030 and Beyond Update that need to be addressed and recommending a 2050 Comprehensive Plan for the county board to review and approve, according to the release.