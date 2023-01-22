McHenry County Conservation Foundation launches new logo

The McHenry County Conservation Foundation has announced the launch of a new logo as a means of refreshing its look, according to a recent news release.

Since it was formed in 1999, the McHenry County Conservation Foundation has grown and evolved as it has supported conservation efforts throughout the county. The new logo updates the look and feel of the organization and offers a more instantly recognizable brand.

To learn more about the mission and work of the McHenry County Conservation Foundation or how to get involved, go to mchenryconservation.org or email info@mchenryconservation.org.