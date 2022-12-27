Naturally McHenry County wins Best Printed Collateral at tourism conference

Judges at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism selected Naturally McHenry County’s 2022 Insider Guide as the Best Printed Collateral at the Dec. 5 conference at Navy Pier.

The Illinois Excellence in Tourism Awards ceremony honored Illinois tourism leaders’ contributions to the industry. The event was attended by Gov. JB Pritzker, who addressed the conference attendees prior to the awards ceremony.

The Naturally McHenry County Insider Guide draws inspiration from previous issues to create a smaller, bolder edition incorporating more narrative-based writing from local writers, resulting in a fresh, new perspective to match the county’s fresh new look, according to a news release from Naturally McHenry County.

The Insider Guide can be found at naturallymchenrycounty.com/plan-your-visit/visitor-guide/.