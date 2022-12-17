New dental office coming soon to Lakemoor

Neeti Dania and Somara Bukhari recently began providing dental services at their brand-new office, Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons.

Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons will be fully equipped with the latest products and equipment available in the dental industry, offering Dania, Bukhari and their dental team the opportunity to provide the most up-to-date procedures and services to their patients, according to a news release.

Dental Care at Lakemoor Commons is located at 31700 N. Route 12 in Lakemoor. The office is now accepting new patients.

Appointments can be made by calling 779-800-2385 or going to DentalCareAtLakemoorCommons.com.