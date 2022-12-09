Snow focused on McHenry, Lake counties Friday morning

While most of northern Illinois saw rain Friday morning, snow fell in McHenry and Lake counties where the National Weather Service predicted 2 to 4 inches.

The two counties – including the towns of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Mundelein and Gurnee – are under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.

The advisory warned of a “period of heavy, wet snow” with sharply reduced visibilities and hazardous travel due to slushy snow accumulations at times.

Temperatures were expected to warm above freezing through the late morning and afternoon with road conditions likely to quickly improve as snow ends, the advisory states.