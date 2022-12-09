December 09, 2022
Snow focused on McHenry, Lake counties Friday morning

Temperatures expected to warm above freezing through the late morning, afternoon

By Shaw Local News Network
Snow falls the morning of Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in the Woodlore Estates subdivision in Crystal Lake. (Dennis Anderson)

While most of northern Illinois saw rain Friday morning, snow fell in McHenry and Lake counties where the National Weather Service predicted 2 to 4 inches.

The two counties – including the towns of Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Waukegan, Buffalo Grove, Mundelein and Gurnee – are under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.

The advisory warned of a “period of heavy, wet snow” with sharply reduced visibilities and hazardous travel due to slushy snow accumulations at times.

Temperatures were expected to warm above freezing through the late morning and afternoon with road conditions likely to quickly improve as snow ends, the advisory states.