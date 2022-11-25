First weekend firearm deer hunting totals down in McHenry County

First weekend firearm deer hunting totals from Nov. 18 to 20 in McHenry County were down over each of the past two years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported.

A total of 129 deer were taken down in McHenry County compared to 181 over the same period in 2021 and 172 in 2020. Neighboring Lake County reported five deer harvested, the same as last year.

Hunters in Illinois tallied a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season.

Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 9-11

Late-winter antlerless-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx.