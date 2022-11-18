McHenry County College’s Black Box Theatre to hold auditions for gender-reversed ‘Romeo and Juliet’

The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College will hold auditions for a “new, unique version” of Shakespeare’s ill-fated love story “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by Jay Geller, the college said in a news release.

In this gender-reversed version, adapted by Geller and Ted Hazelgrove, an age-old vendetta between two powerful families erupts into bloodshed. There are roles for 12 women and five men, although all genders will be considered for any role.

Auditions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14 at the Black Box Theatre. Callbacks will be Dec. 15. Those auditioning are asked to prepare a two-minute Shakespearean monologue. At callbacks, actors will read from the script.

Rehearsals will begin Jan. 18 and will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Performances will be March 3 to 5, 10 to 12 and 17 to 19.

To sign up for an audition time, go to bit.ly/MCCRomeoJulietAuditions.