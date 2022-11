The Harvard Moose Family Center will host its annual Snowball Dance and Food Buffet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at its 22500 Route 173 West location.

This free event is for all developmentally disabled children and adults, counselors, parents and guardians.

As this event normally draws between 250 and 300 visitors, organizers request those planning to attend to RSVP via phone at 815-943-1949 or email at sherril.lynn63@gmail.com.