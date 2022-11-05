Believe it or not: Political signs can’t go just anywhere

Both Democrats and Republicans in McHenry County say they are noticing more political signs than normal, including some that aren’t following the rules.

Jim May, a precinct committeeman in Alden Township, said several signs with a lot of text are placed improperly near roadways, particularly those opposing the proposed constitutional amendment cementing labor union rights in the state, along with some candidates’ signs.

“The signs are big. There’s a lot of stuff to read,” he said. “And people could be reading those instead of [road signs].”

Craig Wilcox, a state senator who also holds a leadership position in the McHenry County Republican Party, said he thinks the area has been “a little more egregious” with the signs this year, especially as the election approaches.

But that has not translated to more complaints, at least to the McHenry County Division of Transportation, Assistant Director of Transportation Scott Hennings said.

A political sign is attached to a traffic sign on Route 173 between Harvard and Hebron. (Provided by Jim May)

He said the county removes anything attached its traffic control devices – including signs and traffic signals – immediately and if a political sign is blocking visibility for drivers and creating a safety hazard, it also gets removed immediately.

That applies only to county roads, though, he said. The 220-plus miles of county roads make up less than 9% of the total roadway miles in the county.

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said he has not received any such complaints from residents and has no jurisdiction to address the complaints if they came. He suggested those with complaints either take it up with the candidate directly or the government body that controls the road in question.

The right way to do campaign signs to get the property owners’ permission, said Wilcox, who described himself as one of the more “aggressive sign users.” He estimates that 80% to 90% of candidates follow that path.

But signs also are not supposed to be in the right-of-way, which he said can be determined by looking at telephone poles or sidewalks. This year, he said, he’s noticed a lot more signs in the right-of-way, so much so that he asked the cities of Woodstock and McHenry if they’d be cleaning them up.

Wilcox said he thinks that some hesitation by municipalities might be tied to the Supreme Court ruling that found governments can’t have different rules for different types of signs – they can’t make rules based on the content of the signs – and so if they’ve allowed other temporary signs to go in the right-of-way, they might worry they could open themselves up to lawsuits by taking down political signs.