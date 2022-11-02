Photos, stories of veterans being accepted for ‘Honoring All Who Served’ display at Illinois Capitol

To pay tribute to veterans and honor their sacrifices, local state senators are encouraging constituents to submit a photo and story of a military relatives to be displayed in the rotunda of the Illinois Capitol from Nov. 10 to Nov. 28 for Veterans Day.

Families are asked to submit a photo and written story of a maximum of 250 words along with the family member’s name, military branch and the conflict they took part in. Military photos are preferred, but not necessary.

Submissions should be sent to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 10 to be included in the display. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 28 and the display will be updated daily. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706.

For more information, call 217-782-0956.