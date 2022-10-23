McHenry County Conservation District seeking conservation award nominations

McHenry County Conservation District is seeking nominations for individuals who have been conservation champions for the public lands of McHenry County.

To nominate an individual for a Conservation Champion Award or Conservation Legacy Award, download an electronic form from mccd.me/conservationawards. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31.

The Conservation Champion Award recognizes those who have made one or more contributions of extraordinary significance or impact to the conservation movement through their continued dedication and support of the conservation district’s mission. Significant contributions can include leadership, innovation, environmental legislation, community building, restoration fieldwork, citizen science and volunteering or donations of money and land.

The Conservation Legacy Award posthumously recognizes contributions that transcend time. Whether the award winner dedicated 10 or 50 years towards the local environment, their work should live on well past their lifetime. Winners of this award need to have inspired others to become stewards of the land.