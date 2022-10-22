Nunda Masonic Lodge awards training grant to Alden-Hebron grad

Nunda Masonic Lodge No. 169 awarded a vocational training grant award of $1,000 to Alden-Hebron High School graduate Monique Addison.

This grant was the fourth annual Masonic scholarship awarded by the lodge this year for students who submit an essay expounding on faith, hope and charity, the core tenets of masonic giving, according to a news release.

The previous winners from this year are Amber Rayne Steinhaus, Kailyn Elizabeth Serbinski and Danielle Marie Serbinski.

Nunda Masonic Lodge No. 169 received its charter from the Illinois Grand Lodge in 1855, making it one of the oldest organizations in Crystal Lake, the release states. The Masonic fraternity is an organization for men of good character with the explicit purpose of bettering themselves and their community.