October 22, 2022
McHenry County Local News

McHenry County Historical Society to host historic Halloween event Wednesday

By Shaw Local News Network
The McHenry County Historical Society presents its Historic Halloween: Return of the Dead event at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum, 6422 Main St. in Union.

This year’s cases include the mysterious circumstances surrounding a fatal train accident in 1958, the death of a Harvard couple in the 1903 Iroquois Theater fire, the aftermath of a dead man found floating in Crystal Lake and an investigation to identify the remains of a dismembered woman buried in a lime-soaked grave outside Crystal Lake.

The cast for this event includes Craig Pfankuche of Wonder Lake, Ernest Vega and Rachel Foscz of Richmond and Ann Bormett of Cherry Valley.

Admission is $8 for historical society members and $10 for nonmembers with doors to open at 6:30 p.m. This program is not suitable for young children because of the subject matter. For information, contact 815-923-2267 or visit gothistory.org.