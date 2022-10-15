October 15, 2022
McHenry County Local News

Author, humorist David Sedaris returns to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

By Shaw Local News Network
Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake

Best-selling author David Sedaris returns to the Raue Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.

Sedaris is the author of best-sellers such as “Calypso,” “Theft By Finding,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” and “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk,” and he is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4.

Sedaris will deliver a 60-minute reading from his new collection of personal essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” followed by 20 to 30 minutes of audience questions. There will be a book signing in the lobby area before and after the event.

No photography or videography of any kind will be permitted.

Tickets start at $50 for the general public and $35 for RaueNOW members. They can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.