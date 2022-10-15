Author, humorist David Sedaris returns to Raue Center in Crystal Lake

Best-selling author David Sedaris returns to the Raue Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.

Sedaris is the author of best-sellers such as “Calypso,” “Theft By Finding,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls” and “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk,” and he is a regular contributor to The New Yorker and BBC Radio 4.

Sedaris will deliver a 60-minute reading from his new collection of personal essays, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” followed by 20 to 30 minutes of audience questions. There will be a book signing in the lobby area before and after the event.

No photography or videography of any kind will be permitted.

Tickets start at $50 for the general public and $35 for RaueNOW members. They can be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the box office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.