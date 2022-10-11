State Sens. McConchie, Wilcox to host Conversations Untapped

State Sens. Dan McConchie and Craig Wilcox will host a Conversations Untapped event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spirit Water, 3300 Three Oaks Road in Cary.

Conversation topics for the night will include public safety, the rising cost of living, government accountability and other state and local issues, according to a news release.

Constituents have an opportunity to offer thoughts, ideas and concerns related to the community, as well as receive updates on recent legislation passed by the general assembly.