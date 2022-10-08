October 08, 2022
Shaw Local
McHenry County Local News

McHenry County College’s Black Box Theatre to present ‘Heathers the Musical’ this fall

By Shaw Local News Network
The Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College presents Heathers the Musical on Oct. 27, 29, and 30 and Nov. 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, and 13, 2022.

“Heathers the Musical” is coming this fall to the Black Box Theatre at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

Based on the 1980s movie “Heathers,” the musical tells the story of Veronica Sawyer, who hustles her way into the most powerful clique at Westerberg High School before falling in love with the dangerous new kid.

The Black Box Theatre production is directed by Jay Geller with musical direction by Tara Singer, choreography by Maggie McCord, assistant direction by Dan Cosgray, stage management by Kyla Carey and Spencer White, set design by Eric Luchen, lighting design by Samuel Stephens, costume design by Carol Foreman and technical direction by Daniel Mitchell.

“Heathers the Musical” opens at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 and runs at 7 p.m. Oct 29, Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 for students, seniors, veterans and alumni and $20 for the general public.

Ticket reservations can be made by calling 815-455-8746 or emailing jgeller@mchenry.edu.