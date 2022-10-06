The Big Sit birdwatching event to be held behind Lost Valley Visitor Center in Glacial Park

Glacial Park will participate in The Big Sit, an international birdwatching event this Sunday.

This is the ninth year event been held in Glacial Park, and as many as 59 species of birds have been counted in previous years, the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge said in a news release.

People of all ages can join for as little or as long as they like anytime between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday on the back patio behind the Lost Valley Visitor Center, located on Harts Road off of Route 31 between Ringwood and Richmond.

Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair and binoculars, drinking water, hot drinks and snacks. It is advised to come dressed for the weather as this is an outdoor event.

Experienced birders will share views through spotting scopes and there will be binoculars to borrow for those who do not bring their own. Information about the many birds passing through the area on their fall migration will be provided as well as what attendees can do to help keep birds safe on their migration and to provide food and habitat on their own properties to help birds thrive.

For information, go to the Friends of Hackmatack National Wildlife Refuge’s website, hackmatackwr.org.