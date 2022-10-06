McHenry strength team participates in Plane Pull for Special Olympics

A team of 20 McHenry High School strength students pulled a United Airlines 737 to raise money for the Illinois Special Olympics on Saturday at O’Hare International Airport.

The team raised about $1,630, which is the largest amount yet in the five years McHenry has been participating in the annual event, McHenry Strength Director John Beerbower said in a news release.

In the Plane Pull, teams raise funds and then test their strength by pulling an aircraft 12 feet as quickly as possible. In addition to high school teams, divisions also include public safety, fitness and university teams.