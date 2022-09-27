Raue Center to host free masterclass from veteran Broadway actors

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake will host a free masterclass from two veteran Broadway actors from Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “Fiddler on the Roof” this Monday.

The class will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at the theater’s 26 Williams St. location.

Joy Hermalyn and David Benoit, stars of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s “Fiddler on the Roof,” will take participants through the audition process for a Broadway musical. The performers will also share stories from their combined six decades of Broadway and national touring experience.

RCSA alum Estella McCarthy Schultz will then join Hermalyn and Benoit for the question-and-answer portion of the evening.

For more information on this event, go to rauecenter.org.