September 10, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

‘It’s Our Fox River Day’ on Sept. 17 to include shoreline cleanups, festivities

By Shaw Local News Network

Friends of the Fox River will hold a day of celebration aimed at demonstrating the importance of a healthy river with “It’s Our Fox River Day” on Sept. 17 with shoreline cleanups and other festivities all along the river. (Rick West)

Friends of the Fox River will hold a day of celebration aimed at demonstrating the importance of a healthy river with “It’s Our Fox River Day” on Sept. 17 with shoreline cleanups and other festivities all along the river.

Cleanups will be hosted by county forest preserves, city park districts, nonprofit organizations, families, church groups, scouts, service organizations, paddling groups, businesses and individuals, according to a news release.

Among the more 40 events planned are cleanups in McHenry, Barrington, Port Barrington, Algonquin, Carpentersville, East Dundee and West Dundee.

To find details about the individual events, go to friendsofthefoxriver.org/its-our-fox-river-day/.