Human brain’s development focus of upcoming McHenry County College speaker

The development of the human brain will be the focus of an upcoming Experts and Insights series speaker at McHenry County College.

McHenry County College psychology instructor Bill Zingrone will present “Your Toddler and Your Dog: A World of Difference” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the college’s Luecht Auditorium.

“Your dog achieves 80% brain development in just 5 months, but a child’s brain is maturing all the way until ages 18-21,” Zingrone said in a release from the college. “Young children are truly information sponges. In fact, much of the conceptual model of the world we all carry in our heads is developed in just the first five years of life.”

Zingrone has been teaching Introduction to Psychology, Human Development Over the Lifespan and Child Development at MCC for over 15 years. He graduated with his PhD in developmental psychology from Northern Illinois University in 2010 with interests in cognitive development and evolution.

The session is free and open to the public. Registration is requested but walk-ins are welcome.

Those interested can register and learn more at mchenry.edu/experts.