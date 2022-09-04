McHenry County College’s Education to Empowerment to host fall luncheon at Goebbert’s

The Education to Empowerment women’s scholarship and mentoring program at McHenry County College will host its second annual fall luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Venue at Goebbert’s Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard in Pingree Grove.

In addition to a lunch and program, the event will feature a silent auction, complimentary bar, appetizers and live music. All proceeds from the event will go toward E2E scholarships for female students at MCC. Several E2E members and a recent scholarship recipient will speak at the event.

Education to Empowerment’s mission is to empower women to reach their fullest potential and reach economic independence through education, mentoring and financial support, according to a news release. The E2E scholarship provides $10,000 in funding for each student, which can be applied toward tuition, books and fees for a recipient’s last year at MCC and first year at an accredited four-year institution.

E2E originally began in 2013 with the goal of bringing together 100 influential women in McHenry County. Each woman donates $1,000 each year. To date, the E2E program has awarded $520,000 in scholarships to 57 female MCC students.

The luncheon is $40 for E2E members and $50 for nonmembers. Dress attire is “fall chic,” according to the release.

To buy tickets and learn more about the event, visit www.mchenry.edu/rsvp.