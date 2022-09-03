McHenry County Conservation District announces fall programs in Cary, Marengo, Woodstock

A hike on the hunt for fall wildflowers is the first in a lineup of autumn offerings from the McHenry County Conservation District.

The Autumn Wildflowers ID Hike will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kishwaukee Headwaters Conservation Area, 2600 South Dean St. in Woodstock. Participants will learn tips and tricks for identifying different species. Hikers ages 14 and older are welcome. The hike is free for county residents and $5 for nonresidents.

An introduction to disc golf will be available from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Ave. in Cary. This introductory session will teach terminology, how to keep score, the basic rules and more. All ages are welcome. The event is free for county residents and $5 for nonresidents.

A session of gentle Hatha yoga and guided gratitude meditation will be available to attendees 14 and older from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at the Pleasant Valley Conservation Area, 13315 Pleasant Valley Road in Woodstock. The program will be led by Cara Chang Mutert of Woodstock Yoga Lounge. The session will cost $10 for residents and $12 for nonresidents.

A lesson in DIY Composting will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Glacial Park Conservation Area at Route 31 and Harts Road in Ringwood. Composting reduces the amount of food waste in the garbage and can easily be incorporated in most homes. Participants will create a small compost using worms and other microbes that already exist in soil. The lesson is available to those ages 14 and older. It’s free to county residents and costs $5 for nonresidents.

Budding photographers are invited to join a fall photography hike from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Coral Woods Conservation Area at 7400 Somerset Drive in Marengo. Whether with a cellphone, DSLR or point-and-shoot camera, the hike will result in beautiful nature photography, according to the MCCD. The hike is available for those 14 and older and is free to county residents and $5 for nonresidents.

Registration is required for all of these events and can be completed online at MCCDistrict.org/programs.