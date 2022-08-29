Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill marks second location in Algonquin

A second location of Antigua Mexican Grill in Crystal Lake has arrived in Algonquin – with brunch.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Cary-Grove Area and Algonquin/Lake in the Hills chambers of commerce at Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill, 2160 Lake Cook Road in Algonquin, according to a news release from the Cary-Grove chamber.

Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill is the second location for owner Luis Rodriguez, who opened his first location, Antigua Mexican Grill, in Crystal Lake in 2018, according to the release. With the first location’s success, Rodriguez was ready to expand and bring the flavors of his original Mexican cuisine to Algonquin.

The recipes at Antigua Mexican Brunch and Grill are based on the original recipes handed down to Rodriguez from his mother and grandmother, according to the release.

The new location adds brunch selections to the menu and extends hours to earlier in the day. In addition to a full menu of traditional and original Mexican dishes, it also offers signature cocktails, desserts and a full children’s menu.

For more information about the new restaurant, go to antiguabrunchandgrill.com.