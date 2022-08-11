Gov. Pritzker to visit McHenry County on Aug. 19

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to visit Harvard on Aug. 19 as part of a fundraiser to support several local candidates running for office in this year’s November elections.

The fundraiser will support state Rep. candidate Peter Janko, McHenry County Treasurer Amin Karim and McHenry County Board District 8 candidate Jack Kaskel, according to a news release from Janko’s campaign. It will take place Friday evening, Aug. 19 in the Garden of the House of 7 Gables.

Pritzker, as well as each of the three candidates the fundraiser is supporting, are all Democrats.

Tickets for the event start at $60 for individuals, with couples tickets $110, according to the release. Those tickets will remain on sale until Sunday.

Janko, who is running for the 69th District of the state’s General Assembly, has worked as a marketing research analyst and a telecommunications products designer. He’s also served on different boards throughout the area. After running unopposed in the primary, Janko is running against Republican incumbent Joe Sosnowski for a seat in the state Legislature.

Karim has 30 years of experience working in the corporate world, according to his website. He is running for treasurer against Republican candidate Donna Kurtz and Libertarian candidate Jim Young, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s website. The position currently is occupied by Republican Glenda Miller, who announced last year that she is retiring, and who endorsed Kurtz.

Kaskel has worked in the private and public sectors to further environmental causes, according to the release from Janko. He also has been an election judge. Running unopposed in the primary, Kaskel in November faces Republicans Larry Smith and Tracie Von Bergen, both of whom currently sit on the McHenry County Board.