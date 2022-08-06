Batteries Plus opens new location in Algonquin

Batteries Plus is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Algonquin at 1497 S. Randall Road, servicing residents’ automotive, cellphone, key fob, laptop and tablet battery needs.

The new location is owned and operated by local residents Daniel and Robbie Markwalder. Batteries Plus will inspect devices, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens, and offer a range of products like automotive batteries for ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles, cars and golf carts, as well as phone batteries, phone accessories, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries and generators.

To find out about the new Algonquin location, visit batteriesplus.com/store-locator/il/algonquin/batteries-plus-1028 or call 847-802-8858.