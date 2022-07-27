Creole Concert coming to Union August 5

The McHenry County Historical Society will welcome Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole for a celebration of Cajun music and food at 5:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, at the McHenry County Historical Museum, 6422 Main St. in Union.

Victoria’s Sweets and Eats food truck will serve some bayou favorites from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., leading up to the 7 p.m. concert inside the museum. A donation of $10, payable at the door, is requested for indoor seating to see the show live. The Historical Society is also hoping to do a broadcast of the performance on Facebook Live.

Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole has a reputation for keeping listeners enthralled and moving with a mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop and traditional Cajun and zydeco dance tunes. According to a news release from the museum, the trio’s performances are filled with emotion and energy that jumps from the band as it gives voice to the story of French Creoles who settled in the Wabash and Mississippi River corridors more than 300 years ago.

The program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.