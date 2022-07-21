Rosecrance to expand youth services through Advance McHenry County grant

Rosecrance Health Network has announced it will add an intensive outpatient program for children ages 8 12 through a $350,000 grant from Advance McHenry County. The IOP will be the first in McHenry County designed for younger children.

The new program will serve youth in crisis for whom residential or hospital settings would be appropriate. Clients will work with clinicians in small group settings to develop stress management, coping and communication skills. Additionally, Rosecrance will collaborate with schools and other community partners to link clients with other resources that impact all areas of life.

The IOP will meet during the week at the Rosecrance Dakota Clinic, 6210 Dakota St., in Crystal Lake. For information about the program, contact Heather Fisher at 815-391-1000.

Rosecrance is one of many organizations in McHenry County to receive support through the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. As of June, Advance McHenry County has awarded nearly $14 million to these agencies.