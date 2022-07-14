Two people break windows at Harvard City Pool, flee scene

The Harvard Aquatic Center will be closed for the time being after two people caused damage to the building Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Harvard Police Department responded around 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday morning to the aquatic center at 607 Galvin Parkway and found the glass doors on the front of the building had been broken, along with an office window on the side, according to a news release Wednesday from the department.

It was discovered through security camera footage that two people walked up to the building a little before 1:30 a.m., with baseball bats, the release states. The pair then struck the front door and side window, then fled, the video, uploaded to social media, shows.

The department is asking the community to help identify the two individuals, the release states. Those with information can call the department at 815-943-4431. The center was going to be closed for clean-up and repair.

“Here at Harvard City Pool we strive to be the best and safest pool we can be,” Superintendent of Park and Recreation Ryan Knop said in a social media post. “With the amount of broken glass both inside and out it’s in the best interest of our patrons and staff that we spend all day ensuring all the glass is cleaned up.”