McHenry County wins second award for budget year 2020 financial reporting

McHenry County earned a second financial reporting award from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its fiscal 2020 annual financial report.

Last year, McHenry County received both of these awards as well as a third, making it one of 292 governments nationwide to receive the association’s inaugural Triple Crown medallion.

That still could happen again this year. The most recent recognition honors government entities that provide annual financial reports that are designed to be succinct and easily understood by the public. This is the 12th straight year the county’s report has won the award.

In April, the county won its ninth-straight award for its annual comprehensive financial report, which lays out a government’s audited year-end fiscal activities in detail.