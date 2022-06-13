June 13, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
Local News

Tornado warning issued for Carpentersville, Sleepy Hollow into Cook County

Tornado watch continues

By Shaw Local News Network
A tornado warning was issued for parts of Cook and Kane counties Monday, June 13, 2022. The alert is valid until 6:45 p.m.

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Cook and Kane counties Monday, June 13, 2022. The alert is valid until 6:45 p.m. (National Weather Service)

Parts of Cook and Kane counties were under a tornado warning as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service. The warning was set to expire by 6:45 p.m.

The north and far northwest suburban Chicago counties were also areas of concern, according to the weather service website.

Southeastern McHenry County, including Crystal Lake, is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. with the National Weather Service warning of 2-inch-sized hail.

The National Weather Service alerted residents at 5:51 p.m. as the ongoing, enhanced risk watch was elevated to a tornado watch.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also alerted residents on its website and smartphone app.

The area is in a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

Read more here.