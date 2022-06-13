Tornado warning issued for Carpentersville, Sleepy Hollow into Cook County

Parts of Cook and Kane counties were under a tornado warning as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service. The warning was set to expire by 6:45 p.m.

The north and far northwest suburban Chicago counties were also areas of concern, according to the weather service website.

Southeastern McHenry County, including Crystal Lake, is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. with the National Weather Service warning of 2-inch-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Elgin IL, Arlington Heights IL and Evanston IL until 7:00 PM CDT. This storm will contain two inch sized hail! pic.twitter.com/5jVZdh3zSO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 13, 2022

The National Weather Service alerted residents at 5:51 p.m. as the ongoing, enhanced risk watch was elevated to a tornado watch.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office also alerted residents on its website and smartphone app.

The area is in a tornado watch until 11 p.m.

