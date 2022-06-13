High winds up to 75 mph, possible tornadoes in northern Illinois forecast: National Weather Service

As northern Illinois braces for intense heat and humidity moving this week, the National Weather Service on Monday also warned of possible high damaging winds up to 75 mph and a chance for tornadoes and hail.

Forecasters issued a hazardous weather outlook on Monday that said thunderstorms are expected to move into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana later in the afternoon.

“The storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and very large hail. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” according to the hazardous weather outlook. “Oppressive heat and humidity will build across areas south of (Interstate 80) this afternoon, when heat index values around 105 or higher are expected.”

The outlook applied to Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties and northwest Indiana.

Dangerously high heat is expected Tuesday through Wednesday, along with a possible thunderstorm on Wednesday into Thursday morning, forecasters said.

A heat advisory also is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.