McHenry Township GOP to host candidate forum Saturday at Richardson Farm

Republican candidates up and down the ticket will attend a forum hosted by the McHenry County Township Republicans this Saturday.

The event will run 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Richardson Adventure Farm, 909 English Prairie Road in Spring Grove, with forums scheduled throughout the day at one of four stages.

The forums will include Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and congressional districts; statewide offices, including comptroller, treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and governor; judicial races for the Illinois Supreme Court; the McHenry County Board and countywide offices, including clerk, treasurer and regional superintendent of schools; and various Illinois General Assembly districts.

Gubernatorial candidates scheduled to be at the forum include Darren Bailey, Gary Rabine, Paul Schimpf and Max Solomon. This portion of the forum begins at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater and will be the concluding event of the day.

The event will also feature food trucks, concessions and a beer tent.

For more information, go to mchenrytownshipgop.com.

Tentative schedule: