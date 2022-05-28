Veterans event in Crystal Lake will feature Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, other speakers

Family involvement and difficult conversations are the core of the Vets 4 Veterans and Blue Families’ Start the Conversation event hosted by American Legion Post 171 this June.

Medal of Honor recipient Allen Lynch, Major General James H. Mukoyama Jr. and Medevac pilot Aaron Kinney will speak at the event along with speakers from Rush University Medical Center, Veterans Path to Hope and the Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago.

Live music, STAR 105.5 FM Radio and food trucks will be on site, Woodstock Harley Davidson motorcycles and classic cars will be on display, and the JA Frate Fallen Heroes semi-trailer will be near the entrance by Route 14 and Teckler Boulevard. A $100 cash door prize will be drawn at the end of the day.

The event will take place 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 11 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 300 Pathway Court in Crystal Lake. It is free to all veterans.

For more information, contact Bob Dorn at rdorn2@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/americanlegioncrystallake.