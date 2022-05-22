Johnsburg Elementary School student wins McHenry County Spelling Bee

Fourteen contestants from nine schools were represented in the McHenry County Regional Office of Education’s annual spelling bee, which went 16 rounds before Johnsburg Elementary School’s Travis Melnick was declared the 2022 victor.

Melnick won the spelling bee by spelling the word “intolerance” to receive a $100 gift card to Barnes & Noble. Lauren Mueller of Johnsburg Junior High School took second place and received a $60 Barnes & Noble gift card, and Vishrut Kinikar of Cary Junior High School placed third.

Melnick, Mueller and Kinikar received gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, while all contestants were awarded with a spelling bee trophy and a certificate congratulating them for being a top speller.